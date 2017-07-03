Watch the country's biggest fireworks display

Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display in New York City 2015. (Photo: Thinkstock)

NEW YORK CITY - The 41st Annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display will be the country's largest in more than a decade, according to NBC News.

More than 50 pyrotechnicians work for about two weeks to put the show together.

There will be 60,000 aerial shells, with nearly 20,000 pounds of explosive material. They put all that out on barges on the East River, with 15 miles of wire leading back to 10 computers.

Even if you're not in New York, you can catch the whole show.

Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow and Charlie Puth will be performing on the NBC special, which begins at 7 p.m. CT on KARE 11. The fireworks will go off at 8:25 p.m., and the broadcast goes until 9 p.m. NBC says it will have an hour-long encore presentation after that.

You can also live stream the show here.

