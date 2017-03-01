Wednesday is deadline for Rochester student immunizations

Doctor injecting a young child. (Photo: ThinkStock)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dozens of students at Rochester Public Schools won't be allowed to attend classes because they haven't been immunized.



KTTC-TV reports there are 123 students who are banned from their schools beginning Wednesday until they provide documentation that they have received the immunizations required by state law.



Kayla Dee has a child enrolled at Jefferson Elementary. Dee tells her family has rejected immunizations because of religious beliefs. She says they believe getting sick is all part of the plan for your life. Dee says she has lost friends because her three children have not been immunized.



Vaccination exemptions can be given for medical or religious reasons.

