Company can't 'bear' more damaged power poles

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. - Lake Country Power must feel like they're in a looping episode of Wild Kingdom.
Last month a Facebook post exploded featuring images of a lakeside power pole that had been destroyed by a beaver sharpening its teeth. Lake Country said it was a rare but expensive occurrence, as each pole costs approximately $2,700 to replace.
Well, on Thursday Lake Country Power posted another pic of a mangled power pole, this one from between Deer River and Cohasset.
The latest pole mauling appears to be the work of a Black Bear sharpening its claws, which the company says is far more common than December's beaver incident. No word on when or if this power pole will be replaced.
