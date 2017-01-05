Company can't 'bear' more damaged power poles

Lake Country Power posted an image on Facebook featuring a power pole that had been mangled by a Black Bear. Last month the company posted a similar image, but that pole was victimized by a beaver who needed to sharpen his teeth. (Photo: Lake Country Power)

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. - Lake Country Power must feel like they're in a looping episode of Wild Kingdom.

Last month a Facebook post exploded featuring images of a lakeside power pole that had been destroyed by a beaver sharpening its teeth. Lake Country said it was a rare but expensive occurrence, as each pole costs approximately $2,700 to replace.

Well, on Thursday Lake Country Power posted another pic of a mangled power pole, this one from between Deer River and Cohasset.

The latest pole mauling appears to be the work of a Black Bear sharpening its claws, which the company says is far more common than December's beaver incident. No word on when or if this power pole will be replaced.