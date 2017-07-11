KARE
Close
Weather Alert 29 weather alerts
Close

Deer wanders beer aisle at Wis. grocery store

USA Today-Wis. Network , KARE 9:48 AM. CDT July 11, 2017

DARBOY, Wis. - Festival Foods hosted a four-legged guest Monday evening when a small deer entered the Darboy store's wine & spirits department.

Store employees and shoppers formed a "human fence" to help usher the deer out an emergency exit, according to a Festival Foods Facebook post.

Photos showed the deer standing in the beer aisle. It's unknown if the deer was lost, scared... or simply thirsty for some suds.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories