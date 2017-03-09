Lawyer's pants start on fire during arson trial

Stock image of courtroom (Photo: ThinkStock)

MIAMI - Lawyer, lawyer, pants on fire....?

Jurors trying to assess the truthfulness of defense lawyer Stephen Gutierrez's closing arguments in an arson trial Wednesday may have been dismayed to notice that his pants were literally on fire.

Those in the courtroom say the lawyer had to flee the Miami courtroom with smoke billowing from his pocket, the Miami Herald reports. When he returned, Gutierrez, who'd been seen fiddling in his pocket, blamed a faulty e-cigarette battery. The lawyer insisted the bizarre pocket blaze wasn't an attempt to demonstrate the innocence of his client, who was accused of setting his own car on fire. The defense argued that the vehicle spontaneously combusted.

The jury found his client guilty of second-degree arson, and prosecutors are considering charging Gutierrez with contempt of court, the Herald reports.

The bizarre incident already is making headlines in lawyer blogs and overseas newspapers. "I swear this is not a lawyer joke," was the NPR intro to the nugget. And CNET notes that the lawyer has declined to respond to the media's requests for comment, which "leaves several burning questions unanswered."

This story originally appeared on Newser.

Newser-USA Today