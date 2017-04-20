Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

SARASOTA, Fla. - The term 'love' has long been used to keep score in the sport of tennis, but a strange incident that brought a pro match to a temporary halt in Florida gives new meaning to the term.

Frances Tiafoe was about to serve Mitchell Krueger during their Tuesday night match in the Sarasota Open when he paused and flashed a smile of disbelief over the sound loud sex echoing across the court. Broadcaster Mike Cation initially described the sounds as coming from someone playing a pornographic video in the stands, but later said they were coming from an apartment nearby.

Both players had fun with the situation while the crowd laughed. Kreuger hit a ball sharply in the direction of the sounds, and Tiafoe screamed, "It can't be that good!"

Cation later saluted the responsible couple on Twitter, writing "Sounds like you guys had a good time!"

The clip was uploaded to YouTube, but be warned, it contains some adult content.

