Teen awakes to find head in bear's mouth

GLACIER VIEW RANCH, CO - A teen camp staffer fought off a bear early Sunday after the animal tried to drag him from a Colorado campsite where he was sleeping outside.

The teen, identified only as Dylan, was in his sleeping bag when he heard a "crunching noise" around 4 a.m. Sunday, and woke to find the bear biting his head and dragging him away, KMGH-TV reported.

"The crunching noise, I guess, was the teeth scraping against the skull as it dug in," Dylan told KMGH-TV.

The incident happened at the Glacier View Ranch, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill told the Associated Press. The 19-year-old punched the bear as other staffers yelled and swatted at it until it let go and left the campsite, Churchill said.

Dylan teaches wilderness survival at the camp which is owned by the Rocky Mountain Conference of Seventh Day Adventists, AP reported.

Black bears aren't typically aggressive, but have been known to attack when they are defending their young, or there is food involved, according to AP. Churchill said the attack appeared unprovoked, so wildlife officials have set up bear traps and will continue searching for the bear on Monday.

