Video: Kangaroo busts loose, wanders down Wis. highway

James B. Nelson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , KARE 12:31 PM. CDT September 15, 2017

A kangaroo named Joey busted loose from his pen in Kenosha County Thursday morning and wandered down County Highway L, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said.

The department received a call about the animal about 7:14 a.m.

"It was determined that that the kangaroo exited its confine from Jerry Smith’s Farm (7150 18th Street) possibly by kicking the confine gate," the department said in a Facebook post. "The kangaroo decided to wander west on 18th Street (Highway L)."

The farm was contacted and "five year old Joey the kangaroo was safely returned to the farm without any injury to anyone," the department said.

 

 

The sheriff's department released a squad car video of the episode Friday.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel


