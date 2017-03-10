Wacky wind sends girl on unexpected ride

High winds blow Ohio girl off her feet.Girl (Photo: Brittany Gardner via NBC)

LYNDHURST, Ohio - Maybe mom should have put rocks in her pockets.

The strong weather systems that are crossing the country have triggered all sorts of weather woes, including the wicked winds that blew Minnesota around Tuesday and Wednesday.

One little girl in Ohio has a wacky wind story to share with her buddies, and if they don't believe her she has videotape to back it up.

Four-year-old Madison Gardner was out running errands with her mom Brittany in Lyndhurst, Ohio on Wednesday, and when they arrived back home little Maddie was anxious to get back to her routine. She ran up the stairs and opened the storm door at the same time a huge gust of wind kicked up, and as the door swung violently towards the exterior of the home Madison did too. She was pinned between the glass and the front wall of the home, but did not get hurt.

In fact, her mom said she was giggling and laughing about her unexpected thrill ride, and probably wouldn't have minded doing it again.

Perhaps the most amazing thing about it... Madison held on to her mom's phone like a boss.

