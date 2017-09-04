Western wildfires trigger MN air quality alert

Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada and the Pacific Northwest are triggering air quality alerts in MN.

Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada and the Pacific Northwest has drifted east into Minnesota, triggering an air quality alert from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

The thickest smoke is presently from west central Minnesota into the Twin Cities and southward to the Iowa border, and is being brought down to the lower atmosphere by sinking air behind a cold front passing through early this morning.

MPCA says by this evening stronger northwest winds will help to push the smoke south of the state. Yellow (moderate) air quality conditions with occasional higher spikes in values will continue improving to green (good) levels by late Monday evening. Tuesday and Wednesday will see improved air quality conditions as cool northwest winds will continue to keep most of the wildfire smoke from concentrating over the area.

