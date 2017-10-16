Wet autumn delays Minnesota harvest, worries farmers

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A wet autumn has some Minnesota farmers working against the clock as they deal with a delayed harvest amid approaching winter weather.

The Minnesota Public Radio reports that harvesting soybeans and other crops in a soggy field can compact the soil, which may stunt the growth of crops in the next growing season.



Farmers say they're concerned that pushing the harvest too late can run the chance of snow. And even if crops get harvested before winter, farmers say there's a chance soybeans and corn will be wet, causing mold and fungus to grow.



A climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the weather trend is toward heavier rains. He says climatologists are researching whether October's rains are part of a changing pattern fueled by climate change.

© 2017 Associated Press