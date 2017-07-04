What does it mean to be an American? - KARE

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hot-air balloon crashes in gator-infested Florida pond
-
Lowry Hill neighborhood under gypsy moth quarantine
-
Evening weather forecast 7-4-17
-
BTN11: Being alone with the opposite sex - KARE
-
3 men arrested after parachuting off Minnesota cellphone tower
-
Families in limbo amid BCBS and Children's contract dispute
-
Morning Weather 7-4-2017
-
Late morning weather forecast 7-4-17
-
Local remembers iconic 'Kiss of Life' photo 50 years later
-
Authorities cracking down on drunken boating this holiday weekend
More Stories
-
Lake Minnetonka 4th of July problems better than years pastJul. 4, 2017, 9:25 p.m.
-
Staking out a spot for Red, White and BoomJul. 4, 2017, 9:16 p.m.
-
Fun facts about America's favorite snackJul. 4, 2017, 5:58 p.m.