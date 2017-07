We asked. You answered. (Photo: David Peterlinz, KARE 11)

What does it mean to be an American?

KARE 11 wanted to find out what Minnesotans' answers would be.

Here's what they said:

To have pride in your country.

It means liberty. It means being able to live the American dream and make it happen.

I have the freedom to do what I believe is right.

Never be afraid to lend a helping hand.

