What's behind Delta's outage woes?

Delta officials say 280 cancelled flights have been reported as of Monday afternoon. Additional cancellations may pop up in the coming days.

MINNEAPOLIS - The number of canceled flights continues to climb after a system outage at Delta Airlines Sunday night.

Company officials say around 170 flight cancelations occurred on Sunday, along with an additional 110 flights Monday. Delta says travelers may see additional cancelations in the coming days.

University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management Associate Dean Alok Gupta says it's all thanks to the intricate nature of airline scheduling systems.

"Once you start having a failure, there's really a big cascade of operational errors that start occurring," Gupta said.

Gupta studies information technology systems and has worked on research projects with the airline industry in the past. He says the airline industry, as a whole, uses aging systems that can lead to outages.

University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management Associate Dean Alok Gupta. (Photo: Gordon Severson, KARE 11)





"The backup systems that Delta has probably aren't operating as well as it should," Gupta said.



On top of that aging system, Gupta added Delta has acquired numerous small airline companies in recent years that all use their own unique systems. These acquisitions may also play a factor in this most recent outage.

"The problem may be in Delta's own systems, or in the systems of their partners that they've acquired," he said.

Replacing these systems is not only costly, but is also time consuming, Gupta said. That's why many airline companies are currently trying to use these systems for as long as they can.

RELATED: Delta airborne again after outage



Travelers United President Charlie Leocha agrees that aging systems are likely to blame for not only this latest outage, but others that have occurred at other airlines in recent years.



"Overall, they have been cobbling together their systems and now we're starting to find times when they're starting to break down," Leocha said.

Since the outage Sunday night, Leocha said he has heard from numerous U.S. Senators who are concerned about future outages.



He and others at Travelers United are currently working with Congress, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation, on various airline reforms.



"Any travelers who experience a canceled flight should contact the DOT and let them know so they can track this," Leocha said.

Delta says all affected travelers will be given a change fee waiver as long as they rebook their flights by Friday. A company spokesperson says the problem has been fixed, but travelers may continue to see cancelations in the coming days.



Delta CEO Ed Bastian issued a formal apology Sunday night stating, "I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation. This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family, which prides itself on reliability and customer service."

The company says travelers with an upcoming flight should monitor Delta's website for any further cancelations.

(© 2017 KARE)