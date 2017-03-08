ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The American flag is whipping. The long grass is blown over. It's been a really windy few days.

Jessica sent us this picture of a tree uprooted in North St. Paul.

And, up the North Shore - in Two Harbors - Pierre the Voyager lost an arm. Even my hair is moving, so where does the wind come from?

"Where it's really warm the air tends to rise and you get lower pressure. When it's cold the air sinks and you get high pressure. So, if you have two very different air masses close to each other, you're going to get really high pressure and really low pressure in close proximity and that's going to cause very strong winds," said Dr. Kenny Blumenfeld, a Climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

So, is March typically a windier month for us?

"Yeah, we do see a lot of these gusty types of systems in late February, March, and April, and then again in the fall because the pattern of the air mass is changing," said Blumenfeld.

