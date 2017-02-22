Where is Jodi Huisentruit?

Jodi Huisentruit morning anchor in Mason City, Iowa.

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. - In 1995 Long Prairie, Minnesota native Jodi Huisentruit was abducted while leaving for her job as a morning TV anchor in Mason City, Iowa.

The police, her family, friends and the public have been looking for her ever since. She was only 27-years-old when she was taken. Her hairspray, hairdryer, earrings and key strewn alongside her car.

Now investigators believe they have new hope to bring Jodi home. KARE 11 reporter Karla Hult shares the story Thursday night at 10 p.m.

(© 2017 KARE)