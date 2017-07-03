Where to watch fireworks in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS - Looking for some fireworks this Fourth of July?

Twin Cities area residents have quite a few options. Below are a few.

July 3:

Target Field - after the Twins game

Normandale Lake Park - for Bloomington's Summer Fete - at dusk (shortly after 10 p.m.)

Downtown Marine, Minnesota - along the St. Croix River - at dusk

Valleyfair - from Planet Snoopy Plaza - 9:50 p.m.

Elk Point Resort in Colfax, Wisconsin - at dusk

July 4:

Downtown Minneapolis - 10 p.m.

CHS Field - St. Paul - 10 p.m.

Chanhassen - 10 p.m.

Blaine - National Sports Center - 10 p.m.

Apple Valley - Johnny Cake Ridge Park East - 10 p.m.

Coon Rapids Ice Center - 10 p.m.

Stillwater - 10 p.m.

Forest Lake - 10 p.m.

St. Louis Park - Aquila Park - 10 p.m.

Anoka - near Castle Field - 10 p.m.

July 5:

Hilde Performance Center in Plymouth - for Music in Plymouth - 10:05 p.m.

