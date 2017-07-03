Where to watch fireworks in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS - Looking for some fireworks this Fourth of July?
Twin Cities area residents have quite a few options. Below are a few.
July 3:
Target Field - after the Twins game
Normandale Lake Park - for Bloomington's Summer Fete - at dusk (shortly after 10 p.m.)
Downtown Marine, Minnesota - along the St. Croix River - at dusk
Valleyfair - from Planet Snoopy Plaza - 9:50 p.m.
Elk Point Resort in Colfax, Wisconsin - at dusk
July 4:
Downtown Minneapolis - 10 p.m.
CHS Field - St. Paul - 10 p.m.
Chanhassen - 10 p.m.
Blaine - National Sports Center - 10 p.m.
Apple Valley - Johnny Cake Ridge Park East - 10 p.m.
Coon Rapids Ice Center - 10 p.m.
Stillwater - 10 p.m.
Forest Lake - 10 p.m.
St. Louis Park - Aquila Park - 10 p.m.
Anoka - near Castle Field - 10 p.m.
July 5:
Hilde Performance Center in Plymouth - for Music in Plymouth - 10:05 p.m.
