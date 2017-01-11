Where was Sasha Obama?

Malia and Sasha Obama attend the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse south of the White House December 3, 2015 in Washington, DC. The lighting of the tree is an annual tradition attended by the president and the first family. (Photo: Olivier Douliery- Pool/Getty Images)

The Internet didn't see President Obama's youngest daughter at his farewell speech in Chicago Tuesday, and it freaked out.

As Obama gave an emotional farewell address to the nation from his home turf, cameras cut to familiar faces in the front row.

Vice President Biden was there receiving shout outs from his bestie-in-chief. Oldest daughter, Malia Obama, was holding Michelle Obama's hand and wiping tears.

But where was Sasha?

NBC News learned that the youngest daughter stayed home because of an exam she had on Wednesday.

Sasha Obama missed her dad's farewell speech as she had an exam this morning #GoodLuckSasha (Watch the speech here: https://t.co/VBYKllzUCq) pic.twitter.com/Atr4aR6ktN — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 11, 2017

