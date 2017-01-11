KARE
Close
Closings Alert 11 closing alerts
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Where was Sasha Obama?

Emily Brown , USATODAY , KARE 8:07 AM. CST January 11, 2017

The Internet didn't see President Obama's youngest daughter at his farewell speech in Chicago Tuesday, and it freaked out.

As Obama gave an emotional farewell address to the nation from his home turf, cameras cut to familiar faces in the front row.

Vice President Biden was there receiving shout outs from his bestie-in-chief. Oldest daughter, Malia Obama, was holding Michelle Obama's hand and wiping tears.

But where was Sasha?

NBC News learned that the youngest daughter stayed home because of an exam she had on Wednesday. 

(© 2017 KARE)

KARE

'My time to say thanks': President Obama addresses the nation one last time

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories