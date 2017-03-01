Which cell phone plan is right for you and your family?

"Nobody should be paying $400 for their wireless plan. That’s just outrageous,” said Sascha Segan, lead analyst for mobile devices at PCMag.com.
He said you can find a lot of great deals right now because carriers are in the middle of a price war.
Which cell phone plan is right for your family and how do you get the best price? Tonight at 10 p.m. KARE 11's Jay Olstad takes a look.
(© 2017 KARE)
