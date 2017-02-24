White House bars news organizations from briefing

In what some are calling a highly unusual breach of relations the White House on Friday barred three news organizations from attending a briefing by President Trump's Press Secretary Friday. (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein-Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - In what some are calling a highly unusual breach of relations the White House on Friday barred three news organizations from attending a briefing by President Trump's Press Secretary Friday.

The New York Times reported that journalists from its organization, CNN and Politico were not allowed to enter the West Wing office of press secretary Sean Spicer for the previously scheduled briefing. The Times wrote that aides to Spicer allowed in reporters only from a handpicked group of news organizations that had previously confirmed their attendance.

“Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations” https://t.co/EeyPbrSbLb — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2017

Reporters allowed in included those from Breitbart News, the One America News Network and The Washington Times, all with conservative leanings. Journalists from ABC, CBS, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and Fox News also attended.

Representatives from Time Magazine and the Associated Press were told they could attend the briefing but chose not to as a means of protesting the exclusion of the three organizations.

“Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties,” Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The Times, said in a statement. “We strongly protest the exclusion of The New York Times and the other news organizations. Free media access to a transparent government is obviously of crucial national interest.”

The White House Correspondents' Association quickly released a statement on Twitter condemning the action.

The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today's gaggle is being handled by the White House. We ... https://t.co/e6JkOOlwzQ — WHCA (@whca) February 24, 2017

"We encourage the organizations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not. The board will be discussing this further with White House staff," wrote Jeff Mason, WHCA President.

(© 2017 KARE)