Why filming on a plane could get you sued... but probably won't

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
MN AG suing business at center of KARE 11 investigation
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Colorado mom discusses stereotypes surrounding marijuana use
-
Timberwolves Unveil New Logo
-
Wild ready for Stanley Cup Playoffs to begin
-
SPPS chooses preferred superintendent
-
New prostate screening guidelines
-
Deal Guy: This Robot Will Massage Your Feet!
-
Delta delays and cancellations strand Minnesotans
-
Child abuse reports up dramatically in Minnesota
More Stories
-
Military pensions are now tax exempt in MinnesotaApr 12, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
-
NCIS: 'Friend' charged with reporting a false bomb…Apr 12, 2017, 12:08 p.m.
-
Burnsville teacher faces sex chargesApr 12, 2017, 2:18 p.m.