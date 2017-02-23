Why forecasting winter storms can be difficult

MINNEAPOLIS - For more than a week, meteorologists have been tracking a large winter storm heading toward the Upper Midwest.

This comes after a few days of record-breaking warmth in February.

The impending storm is now tracking more south of the metro, and it hasn't been easy for meteorologists to nail down.

"Its been shifting north, shifting south," said Jacob Beitlich, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.

There has been a sharp cut-off of snow totals in the Twin Cities for the past couple of days, adding to the difficulty.

KARE 11 meteorologists concentrate on four main computer models, checking them throughout the day.

However, many times the models contradict each other.

"We think of... has that model been reliable lately? Has that model been unreliable lately?," said meteorologist Laura Betker.

However, the answer to those questions isn't always clear.

"There are all the computer models and every once in a while you need to look outside," said Chief Meteorologist Belinda Jensen.

A lot of hype was garnered with this storm because of the unusually warm temperatures, which adds to the demand from people wanting to know about the storm as soon as possible.

Jensen said it's important for viewers to keep checking the forecast because as we've seen with this latest storm, things can change drastically.

