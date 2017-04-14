WI fugitive captured, manhunt over

Joseph A. Jakubowski, 32, is considered "armed and dangerous" and the public is asked to report any sightings of the suspect to "911" while general tips can be directed to 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324), according to authorities.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Authorities say the subject of a massive 10-day manhunt is in custody after being arrested early Friday morning.

Joseph Jakubowski, age 32, was arrested just before 6 a.m. CT on Friday after he was found camping on a farmer's property near Readstown, Wis., in Vernon County. The farmer filed a complaint of a suspicious person, saying a man "matching the description of Jakubowski was camping at that location and refused to leave when he had been asked to do so," the Rock County (Wis.) Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"Investigators assigned to the Jakubowski case were sent to that location along with tactical support to assist local authorities in determining whether the suspicious individual was related to the manhunt," the release said.

Tactical officers made contact with the man at the campsite, and he was "taken into custody without incident and positively identified as Joseph A. Jakubowski, our wanted fugitive."

The department said it was making arrangements for Jakubowski to be returned to Rock County for further investigation and charges.

Readstown is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.



More than 150 law enforcement officials had been searching for Jakubowski since April 4 when authorities say he broke into a gun store in Janesville, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee.



CAPTURED! Awesome work to the men and women who worked this case. Thanks for all of your patience with this case. - Sgt Flanagan pic.twitter.com/1vBQKN6fTK — Beloit Police (@BeloitPolice1) April 14, 2017

The FBI offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to Jakubowski's location.

Investigators have said Jakubowski mailed a 161-page manifesto to President Trump that contains extensive, rambling screeds against the government and religion. While there are no specific targets listed, he does suggest he’s willing to carry out violent acts. Officials have said Jakubowski doesn’t affiliate himself with any particular political party in the manifesto.

An unnamed associate recorded Jakubowski mailing the manifesto on the afternoon of April 4. A few hours later, Jakubowski broke into a Janesville weapons store, stole 18 guns, then set his car on fire, authorities have said.

On Thursday law enforcement was investigating a letter purportedly sent by Jakubowski that threatens violence at Wisconsin churches on Easter Sunday.



Police in Waukesha County say the letter was sent through the U.S. Postal Service and mentions churches in the Sussex area, about 25 miles northwest of Milwaukee.



The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the letter is being analyzed and "its authenticity is in question."



A manhunt has been underway since police say Jakubowski robbed a gun store in Janesville, Wisconsin on April 4.



They have warned that the fugitive is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him.

Earlier Thursday a Milwaukee TV station reported that in his writings to the White House Jakubowsi deemed the government a band of terrorists controlled by churches, saying "We need to spill their blood."



WTMJ-TV posted 35 pages of handwritten documents to its website that it said were verified as Jakubowski's writings by an unidentified law enforcement official. Rock County Sheriff's Office Commander Troy Knudson said the writings appeared genuine.

