WI Gov. Walker to veto money for tolling study

Gov. Scott Walker (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker plans to veto $2.5 million for a study looking into whether to allow toll roads in Wisconsin and a provision that would have removed local oversight of rock quarries in the state.



Walker says those budgets and others were agreed to Friday with the state Senate.



Walker says in a statement he looks forward to signing the budget soon. He is praising the plan that passed the Senate Friday night for sending $639 million more to K-12 schools while also slightly reducing property taxes.



Walker also says he plans to veto $1 million for renovations in the state Capitol basement.



