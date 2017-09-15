WI Gov. Walker to veto money for tolling study

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker plans to veto $2.5 million for a study looking into whether to allow toll roads in Wisconsin and a provision that would have removed local oversight of rock quarries in the state.
Walker says those budgets and others were agreed to Friday with the state Senate.
Walker says in a statement he looks forward to signing the budget soon. He is praising the plan that passed the Senate Friday night for sending $639 million more to K-12 schools while also slightly reducing property taxes.
Walker also says he plans to veto $1 million for renovations in the state Capitol basement.
