WI lawmakers propose ending daylight saving time

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are looking to make the summer sun set earlier.



Reps. Samantha Kerkman and Michael Schraa introduced a bill Friday that would eliminate daylight saving time in Wisconsin. The move would mean state residents would no longer have to move their clocks ahead an hour in the spring. That would mean the sun would appear to rise earlier in the morning and set earlier on summer evenings.



Kerkman and Schraa said in a news release that the change would let people get an extra hour of sleep. They also say daylight saving time causes general confusion and forces kids to go to school in the dark.



Arizona and Hawaii currently don't observe daylight saving time. Wisconsin adopted it following a 1957 statewide advisory referendum

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.