WI officials investigate skull found on vacant land

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wisconsin Department of Justice officials are investigating the discovery of a skull and bone fragments found by contractors during a basement excavation in Wauwatosa.
The Journal Sentinel reports that the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office looked at a photo of the skull Friday and say it appears to be that of a human.
Judy Persin, whose daughter owns the property, says the land has been vacant for about three years since a house on the site was torn down. Her daughter, who lives in California, had recently won approval from city officials to build a new home on the site.
No other details were available.
