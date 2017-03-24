WI teen saves friend choking on cheese curd

When Will Olson (left) choked on food during school lunch, his buddy Ian Brown saved his life. (Credit: KARE)

LA CROSSE, Wis. - The talk at La Crosse Central High School was all focused on last weekend’s state basketball championship.

Then freshmen Will Olson and Ian Brown found themselves in the middle of some heroics themselves.

On Wednesday, Ian saved Will’s life.

“Someone cracked a pretty good joke and I was laughing so hard to the point of where I took a deep breath and that’s when I started to choke,” says Will, recounting his harrowing experience in the school lunchroom. “That’s when I really started to panic. Oh jeez, could I possibly die from this?”

As Will choked, a security camera in the corner of the lunchroom recorded Ian assessing the situation from across the table, before calmly approaching his friend and performing the Heimlich maneuver.

Ian positioned himself behind his friend, wrapped his arms around him and thrust his angled fists into Will’s abdomen.

He repeated the procedure four times and the piece of stuck food was expelled.

“I was just relieved that he was still here,” says Ian, who continued to tend to his friend even after the food had been freed.

“I was very lucky to have him across the table from me,” says Will. Lucky, because Will had just been refreshed in the Heimlich maneuver as part of his training in the police explorer program.

Will assessed the situation, just as he’d been trained and went to work.

“I had the training maybe a month ago,” says Will. “I plan to be a police officer, that’s my plan.”

Ian and Will also have more immediate goals. They’re planning to address the school board asking that basic CPR, including training in the Heimlich maneuver, be required in the district’s mandatory health classes.

Champions born for the second time a week.

“I walked into PE and people were clapping, and I come into the lunch room and got a standing ovation and a bunch of kids were clapping,” said Ian.

He then laughed and added, “And I’m like, alright, can I eat my lunch?”

Give Ian the trophy for humility and heroics.

