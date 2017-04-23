WI tribes clash in casino expansion fight

BOWLER, Wis. - Two American Indian tribes are going head-to-head in a fight over casino expansion in northern Wisconsin.



The Ho-Chunk Nation runs six casinos around the state and is expanding its Wittenberg location, adding more slots, a restaurant and a hotel.



The plan has angered the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans, who run their own casino less than 20 miles away.



The Stockbridge-Munsee fear the Ho-Chunk expansion will pull business from their casino, forcing them to cut services to their members. The tribe filed a federal lawsuit to stop the expansion last week.



The David versus Goliath fight provides a glimpse of how tribes across the country have clashed with one another in the search for crucial gambling revenue for their members.



Tribes in Michigan and California also have clashed over casino expansion.

© 2017 Associated Press