WI woman faces 8 counts of child neglect

RUSK, Wisc. - A western Wisconsin woman faces eight counts of child neglect after authorities discovered children living in unsuitable conditions.

Angela Rogers, 28, of Spooner, faces the charges in Burnett County. According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy was called to a home in the 2500-block of Spruce Road in Rusk Township after receiving a complaint that the house Rogers was in was not suitable for children.

On the morning of February 1, the deputy stopped at the home and discovered Rogers living at the home with eight children ranging in ages from 13 to 14 months. The deputy walked through the home and noted the main sleeping area in the living room, with clothes, moldy food, garbage and dirty dishes scattered throughout the home.

The following day, the Department of Public Health inspected the home and found the possibility of E. coli. The bathroom sink and shower stall were full of old water and the toilet was overflowing with feces.

Authorities returned February 13 and found some cleaning had happened, but the home was still uninhabitable. Rogers then admitted to authorities the sewer backed up into the basement, that her well tank and pump were not working, and they'd been without running water since May 2016.

