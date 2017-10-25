Wigs and weaves: A reporter's secret to maintaining hair

MINNEAPOLIS -- Unlike the words of Beyoncé's son, “Flawless,” my hair is far from perfect when I rise.

In fact, the crown I never take off has a texture that's curly. And I love it!

But the journey hasn’t been easy. I haven’t always loved the hair that grows from my scalp.

“Help me accept the things the salon can't change,” is a message I see every day I comb my mane.

Since childhood, I've felt a potpourri of emotions when it comes to my hair.

Some days I love it and other days not so much. From Flint and Saginaw, Michigan, to Indianapolis to Minneapolis, loyal viewers have seen an assortment of my styles on air.

I’ve worn braids and my natural curls have made an appearance.

During the course of my career I have been fortunate to receive feedback on my stories from many of you at home.

I also receive feedback on my clothes and my hair.

Most recently, a lot of you approached me at the Minnesota State Fair saying, "Adrienne we love your short hair style."

Others sent me messages on Facebook and Twitter saying, “I love your hair cut.”

Confession: I didn’t chop my hair. You’ve seen me in a wig or what is called a sew-in. And it is something you can achieve, too. Especially, if you want to regain or maintain your natural hair.

Trying to achieve a look of perfection for TV, I damaged my natural hair by using a flat iron straighten it.

Also, working outside in the elements didn’t help.

I had a wakeup call when my hair started shedding.

That’s when I started paying attention to protective styles. The definition is in the name – protective.

Melissa Terry owns and operates The Beauty Lounge in Minneapolis. She has helped people find ways to protect their hair.

We will share more of those tips tonight.

