Wild fans can contribute water for Xcel ice

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Wild fans will have the chance to contribute water from their local hockey ponds, lakes and rinks to the ice sheet at Xcel Energy Center.



The team says water from around Minnesota will be brought to the arena, filtered and frozen into the ice as part of a new campaign. Fans are invited to bring water to the arena in portable containers on Sept. 16 to put on a Zamboni located outside Gate 1.



The team says the water will be filtered and used for the ice at the Xcel Energy Center for the 2017-18 season.

