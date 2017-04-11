Wild plan pre-game parties for Stanley Cup playoffs

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild have announced pre-game party plans for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Pre-game parties will take place before Games 1 and 2 in the Cleveland Circle parking lot across from the Xcel Energy Center. Fans can buy playoff merchandise, get autographs from NHL alumni, and enjoy music from a DJ. Fans do not need a ticket to the game to attend the pre-game festivities.

The team is also selling "Wild Playoff Survival Kits," to benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation. The kits include everything a fan needs for spring hockey, including sunglasses, lip balm, a "stress puck," and rally towel.

The pre-game party for Game 1 begins at 5pm on Wednesday, before the 8:30 puck drop against the St. Louis Blues.

The Game 2 pre-game festivities start at 4pm on Friday, April 14, ahead of a 7pm start time.

© 2017 KARE-TV