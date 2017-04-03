Wild Rumpus in Minneapolis named Bookstore of the Year

Wild Rumpus Books for Young Readers in Minneapolis has been named Publishers Weekly's 2017 Bookstore of the Year. (Photo: Courtesy Wild Rumpus Books for Young Readers Facebook page)

MINNEAPOLIS - Wild Rumpus in Minneapolis has been named Publishers Weekly's 2017 Bookstore of the Year.

This is the first time in the award's 25-year history that it's been given to a children's bookstore, according to Publishers Weekly.

Wild Rumpus Books for Young Readers is located at 2720 West 43rd Street in Minneapolis. The shop takes its name from a line in Where the Wild Things Are: "Let the wild rumpus start!"

Jennifer Sheridan of HarperCollins nominated the store, saying, "This charming, unique, and magical place that specializes in children’s books is one of the best in the nation. Long a favorite destination for the community, and the entire Twin Cities region, this store is a favorite of authors as well."

Wild Rumpus announced the win on its Facebook page Monday. More information about the bookstore, celebrating 25 years in business this year, is available online.

© 2017 KARE-TV