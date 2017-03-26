Wild score special help from 'DinoMights'

DinoMights, a program built around hockey, focuses on mentoring Minneapolis youth. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Outside the Xcel Energy Center, it's like any other Wild game day. Inside there are ticket-takers having the time of their lives.

It's all thanks to DinoMights, a program built around hockey, focusing on mentoring Minneapolis youth.

"Our mission is PASS which stands for Physical, Academic, Social, and Spiritual excellence," said Paola Fuentes, DinoMights program assistant.

Last summer, Oliver, Alex, Eli, and Ericka all won awards at a DinoMight academic camp. Their reward, experience the X on a Wild game day.

"We've got ushers, and ice guys, and Zamboni drivers, and press box staff, so they're going to learn what it takes to get a job at the Xcel," said Rachel Schuldt, executive director of the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

"They're interested in their own futures, so they want to know what the people we interview have degrees in, and where they went to school. So, that's good. They're taking control of their own futures right now," said DinoMights program assistant Samantha Balster.

For now, they're special interns networking with just about everyone. Walking up and down and all around the X, with the Wild staff as tour guides.

"Minnesota Wild - we back what they do. It is really important work and they're making a great impact on some kids in Minneapolis," Schuldt said.

Fuentes knows all about that great impact. She, too, was a DinoMight kid.

"It meant a lot. It completely changed my childhood. Being a girl and being a Latina and playing hockey that's just something you don't see," she said.

