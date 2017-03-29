Wild sign Gopher forward Justin Kloos

Justin Kloos #25 of the MN Golden Gophers controls the puck against Zac Lynch #27 of the Colonials during the West Regional game of the 2014 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship game on March 29, 2014 (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild have signed former University of Minnesota captain Justin Kloos to a two-year contract.

The entry-level contract starts with the 2017-2018 season. He will report to the Iowa Wild (American Hockey League) on an Amateur Tryout Agreement for the remainder of this season.

Kloos was the 2012 Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award winner from Lakeville South High School. He led the Gophers and ranked fourth overall in the Big Ten in scoring in 2015-16 season with 43 points. He was NCAA West Regional Most Outstanding Player in his freshman season.

Over his four year career with the Gophers recorded 150 points in 155 games and he did not miss a single game during his time with the University of Minnesota.

