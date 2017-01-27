Winter Carnival Beer Dabbler

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Beer Dabbler Winter Carnival is back again for an 8th year and will take over the State Fairgrounds Mighty Midway on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Featuring 150+ local, regional, and national breweries sampling the best craft beer around, live music, and fun winter activities, the Beer Dabbler Winter Carnival 2017 will be the biggest outdoor beer festival Minnesota has to offer.

The live music lineup --- showcasing the tunes of DJ Shannon Blowtorch, ZULUZULUU and The 4onthefloor --- is sure will keep things “hop-ping.”

New this year to Beer Dabbler Winter Carnival will be the chance for brewers to compete for the title of “American Brewer Warrior.” Attendees of the Dabbler will have the opportunity to be a spectator of this unique competition that puts the staff of participating breweries through a specially-designed course that includes a keg toss, malt sack race and a fork-lift challenge.

This event has sold out in the past, so order your tickets early. General admission tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door (if tickets remain on event day). Also, purchase tickets for the V.I.D. (Very Important Dabbler) for $99 to enjoy access to a heated V.I.D. tent, a catered meal, early beer pouring, and exclusive live entertainment.

Not thirsty? You can still enjoy the fun with a Designated Driver ticket ($20 in advance, $30 at the door – if available) or the Very Important Designated Drive (a.k.a. V.I.D.D.) Package for $50.

Tickets are available online at thebeerdabbler.com and at select retailers including: The Beer Dabbler Store, The Ail Jail, Stinson Wine, Beer & Spirits; and Thomas Liquors. Tickets purchased at retail locations cash only. Must be 21 years or older to attend.

