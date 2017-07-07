KARE
Wis. governor to Instagram haters: Have a cold one

Associated Press , KARE 10:00 AM. CDT July 07, 2017

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has a simple message for all his social media haters out there: Chill out and have a beer.

Walker posted a series of messages Thursday night on Instagram and Twitter in response to criticism that his posts are typically really, really boring. Walker often posts pictures of what he's eating - including his standard lunch of a ham and cheese sandwich in a brown bag.

 

Another brown bag lunch day.

A post shared by Scott Walker (@scottwalker) on

 

On Thursday, Walker posted a picture of a can of Miller Lite with the message: "For those in the liberal media who don't like my Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, I have a simple response: Can I get you a beer?"

 

 

He followed that up by offering cheese curds and bottles of Wisconsin craft beers.

 

 

How about some cheese curds with your beer?

A post shared by Scott Walker (@scottwalker) on

 

