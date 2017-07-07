Wis. governor to Instagram haters: Have a cold one

Stock image (Photo: Win McNamee - Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has a simple message for all his social media haters out there: Chill out and have a beer.



Walker posted a series of messages Thursday night on Instagram and Twitter in response to criticism that his posts are typically really, really boring. Walker often posts pictures of what he's eating - including his standard lunch of a ham and cheese sandwich in a brown bag.

Another brown bag lunch day. A post shared by Scott Walker (@scottwalker) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

On Thursday, Walker posted a picture of a can of Miller Lite with the message: "For those in the liberal media who don't like my Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, I have a simple response: Can I get you a beer?"

For those in the liberal media who don't like my Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, I have a simple response: Can I get you a beer? A post shared by Scott Walker (@scottwalker) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

He followed that up by offering cheese curds and bottles of Wisconsin craft beers.

How about some cheese curds with your beer? A post shared by Scott Walker (@scottwalker) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

