Wis. man found not guilty in brother-in-law's death

WESTON, Wis. - A Wisconsin man has been found not guilty of reckless homicide in the shooting death of his brother-in-law.

In December, Jerad Jones shot and killed his brother-in-law, Justin Ogden, in the home they shared in Weston, Wisconsin.

Jones claimed self-defense from the first time he spoke with police. He said he shot Ogden to keep him from attacking him or his sister, Joanie, who was Ogden's wife. Jones said Ogden was threatening to kill Joanie.

According to the criminal complaint, Jones had retreated after an earlier fight, but later returned to the home and barricaded himself in a room with his sister, her daughter, and a shotgun.

Wisconsin has a strong self-defense law called the Castle Doctrine, which protects people who use deadly force in their home. What made this case unusual is that both men were living in the house where the shooting occurred.

On Friday, a jury found Jones not guilty after two hours of deliberation. He could have faced up to 60 years in prison if convicted. The trial lasted five days.

Before the trial, Joanie Jones told KARE 11 that she didn't want her brother to go to jail for killing her husband.

