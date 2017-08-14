Wisconsin Assembly panel approves Foxconn bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin state Assembly committee has approved a $3 billion tax incentive package for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group.



The Republican-controlled Assembly jobs and economy committee voted 8-5 Monday along party lines to send the bill to the full Assembly. The proposal was tweaked to address some concerns raised by critics that the state is giving away too much to land the plant that could employ thousands of people.



But key provisions tying the tax breaks to Foxconn's promise to invest $10 billion and employ 13,000 people remain.

The committee rejected 22 Democratic amendments.



The full Assembly was set to take up the bill on Thursday. The Legislature's budget committee could hold a hearing on the measure early next week, with a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate sometime shortly after that.

