Wisconsin plow driver finds boy wandering in street

Stock photo of snow plow (Photo: Michael Williams Getty Images)

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A snowplow driver in suburban Milwaukee has rescued a young boy he found wandering outside dressed only in pajamas.



Joey Blaskowski was heading home about 3 a.m. Wednesday when he spotted the crying child near the road in West Allis.



Blaskowski tells WITI-TV he could hear the child screaming for his mom when he got out of his car.



Blaskowski says he invited the boy into his warm car, and the two talked while he called police. He says the boy told him his mother had gone to Wal-Mart, and he went outside to find her.



The boy's mother already had called police and the two were reunited.



West Allis police say the boy was left with a sibling but left his bed and headed out without her knowledge.

