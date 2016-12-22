Wolves, Lynx staff offset Mpls. school lunch bills

Wolves CEO Ethan Casson and mascot Crunch were at Washburn High School to donate $15,000 to offset overdue school lunch bills in the district. (Photo: Phil Duff, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Staff with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx helped out thousands of Minneapolis students Thursday by paying down their overdue lunch bills.

Last week, KARE 11 reported there are roughly 4,000 overdue school lunch balances totaling $160,000 in the Minneapolis school district.

This year, in lieu of giving employees holiday gift cards, the Wolves organization donated the amount to the cause. In addition, employees donated money as a payroll deduction.

On Thursday, Wolves CEO Ethan Casson and mascot Crunch were at Washburn High School to deliver a check for $15,000 to help the cause.

