Woman arrested in St. Paul homicide

Denise Chanel White (Photo: Ramsey Co. Jail)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul woman is being held in connection with a homicide this past weekend.

Denise Chanel White, 27, has been arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection with the Oct. 21 shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, Dawahn Darnell Littles, 38, had an after-bar party at a home in the 600 block of Dale Street North in St. Paul.

At approximately 5 a.m., the party spilled out into the street and, according to the charges, several people got into a fight. White allegedly got into an argument with several women who were in a car leaving the area. She then pulled out a small handgun and allegedly fired it several times into a group of about 10 people, hitting Littles. Witnesses say White ran away.

Littles was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Later that morning, the complaint states White visited a home in the 400 block of Minnehaha Avenue and confessed to the shooting. White was later arrested and is being held in the Ramsey County Jail.

On Monday, police announced they arrested another woman in on probable charges of aiding and abetting murder. That woman has been released pending further investigation.

