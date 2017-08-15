Woman claims Minneapolis police used excessive force

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fargo 'pro-white activist' disowned by father, Peter Tefft, speaks out
-
Meet the man behind the @YesYoureRacist Twitter account
-
Tracking hate groups in Minnesota
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Jury rules in favor of Taylor Swift
-
Drag strip shooting kills 3 in Wis.
-
Millennials and lightbulbs: an interesting relationship
-
Couple turns love of retro VW campers into a business
-
Trump mourns those killed in Charlottesville
-
March against hate in Minneapolis
More Stories
-
Woman claims MPD used excessive forceAug 15, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
-
Police: St. Paul birthday party turns into teen brawlAug 15, 2017, 4:52 p.m.
-
Dozens of K-9s in town for explosive-detection trainingAug 15, 2017, 4:37 p.m.