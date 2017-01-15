KARE
Close
Weather Alert 51 weather alerts
Close

Woman dies in ice house CO poisoning in southern MN

KARE 8:13 PM. CST January 15, 2017

LAKE WILMERT, Minn. - The Martin County Sheriff's Office says a woman died and four other people were hospitalized after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday afternoon.

It happened in a fish house on Lake Wilmert in rural Martin County.

The 21-year-old female died at the scene around 2 p.m. Sunday.

A 20-year-old man was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.

Three other adults were treated at local hospitals.

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories