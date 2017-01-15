Woman dies in ice house CO poisoning in southern MN

LAKE WILMERT, Minn. - The Martin County Sheriff's Office says a woman died and four other people were hospitalized after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday afternoon.
It happened in a fish house on Lake Wilmert in rural Martin County.
The 21-year-old female died at the scene around 2 p.m. Sunday.
A 20-year-old man was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
Three other adults were treated at local hospitals.
