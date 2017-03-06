KARE
Close
Weather Alert 120 weather alerts
Close

Woman dies in Mpls. apartment fire

Dana Thiede, KARE 10:15 AM. CST March 06, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - A woman is dead in what Minneapolis safety officials are calling the first fatal fire of 2017.

Fire crews responded to a 12-unit apartment building at 2112 44th Avenue North shortly after 5 p.m. Friday on reports of smoke inside. Smoke led them to a fire inside a ground floor apartment, where they discovered an adult female inside. The victim was transported to a hospital where she died of her injuries on Sunday. 

It took firefighters just over an hour to put down the fire. While major damage was limited to the one apartment, adjoining units suffered smoke and water damage. The Red Cross is currently helping four displaced residents. 

 

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories