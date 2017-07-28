Woman embraces Muslim women she threatened, apologizes

Fargo Police Chief David Todd posted a photo on Facebook Thursday of Amber Hensley of Mapleton with her arms around Leyla Hassan and Sarah Hassan. (Photo: KVLY)

FARGO, N.D. - Authorities say a North Dakota woman has met with two of the Muslim women she was shown threatening in an online video, giving all the opportunity to express "their sincere regrets" and apologize.



Fargo Police Chief David Todd posted a photo on Facebook Thursday of Amber Hensley of Mapleton with her arms around Leyla Hassan and Sarah Hassan, with Todd in the background.



Todd said the women "have come together and talked through this incident."

"This process has also allowed them to gain understanding and respect for each other," he wrote.



Hensley had said she was upset that the car the women were in was parked too close to her car. One of the women who was threatened recorded video of Hensley shouting at the women, "We're going to kill all of you" and posted it on Facebook.

After the video went viral, Hensley was fired from her job as a part-time secretary at an accounting firm.

She has since said she lost her cool and wishes she could take those comments back.

WATCH: Woman threatens Muslim women in Walmart parking lot

However, the comments in response to the video also created some divide -- something Chief Todd said shows they, as a community, need to continue to work on.

"Not everything is perfect in this resolution. We have some ugliness in our community that needs to be addressed and worked on. Social media shows us that," he wrote. "However, perhaps we can all take a lesson from what was an ugly unfortunate interaction and how even despite words being said that cannot be taken back, forgiveness and understanding can still be achieved."

