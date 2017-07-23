Woman found dead after house fire in Minneapolis

Stock image (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis firefighters found the body of a woman in the garage while they were responding to a house fire.

The fire started in a house on the 1200 block of Newton Avenue North and spread to the garage. The woman's body was discovered in the car in the garage. Her death was not a result of the fire and foul play is not suspected.

Police are waiting on autopsy results to find out if the death was accidental or suicide.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

