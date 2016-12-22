Woman gets 12 years for fatally stabbing boyfriend

Bianca Jackson was sentenced to 150 months in prison for the stabbing death of her boyfriend. (Photo: Hennepin County Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS - A woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend in the neck over sex has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Bianca Lynn Jackson, 23, was sentenced Thursday in the June 10, 2015 death of her boyfriend, 21-year-old Anthony Morgan. She had previously pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder.

According to criminal complaint, Jackson told police she and Morgan were laying in bed when Morgan attempted to have sex with her. She said she just wanted to go to bed and when Morgan kept trying, she stabbed him in the neck with a knife she had in her pocket.

Morgan ran from the apartment and Jackson fled the scene.

When police arrived to the apartment building on the 2100 block of Third Avenue South, they found Morgan bleeding profusely on the ground. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

At Jackson's sentencing hearing, Morgan's family spoke of how they had taken Jackson into their hearts and in turn, she took Morgan away from them.