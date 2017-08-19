Woman injured in shooting near Mpls. block party

(Photo: KARE/Kevin Sullivan)

MINNEAPOLIS - A woman is recovering after being shot near a block party in north Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.



The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Appetite for Change summer block party which was going on in the 1200 block of West Broadway Avenue.



Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.



So far, no witnesses have come forward with information on the suspect or suspects, and no arrests have been made.



The Appetite for Change summer block party featured live music, games and food to celebrate the non-profit's fifth birthday.

