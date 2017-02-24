Woman killed in alcohol related hit and run crash

Minneapolis police say the crashed happened around 6:09 p.m. near the corner of 29th Avenue North and Newton Avenue North.

MINNEAPOLIS - A woman was killed early Friday evening after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.



Minneapolis police responded to a crash near the corner of 29th Avenue North and Newton Avenue North shortly after 6:00 p.m.



Police say the woman was driving eastbound on 29th Avenue when she was struck by a car traveling southbound on Newton Avenue.



The woman's vehicle then hit a tree and the suspect's vehicle hit a nearby unoccupied parked car.



Police say the suspect then took off on foot when officers got to the scene. The suspect later returned and was arrested.



The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and police say the 28-year-old male suspect was transported to HCMC.



He has been admitted to the hospital and is currently awaiting charges. Police say the name of the deceased and the cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

